Gabriel Jesus says Arsenal are ‘cooking’ as he sums up current form

Gabriel Jesus believes his Arsenal side is “cooking,” this season as they capture a good run of form.

The Brazillian striker joked with teammate Martin Odegaard, after they were asked to describe the current Gunners team in one word in a video for beIN Sports.

Odegaard fuelled the food theme and gave the word “hungry,” in his response.

Mikel Arteta’s side are coming off five straight wins before they travel to face Luton in the Premier League on Tuesday 5 December.