Graham Potter asked about taking over from Gareth Southgate as England manager

Graham Potter has been asked about taking over from Gareth Southgate as England manager.

The former Chelsea boss has been mentioned as one of the potential frontrunners to replace Southgate following the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Potter was asked about the vacant position during an interview with Sky Sports News on Thursday (18 July).

When asked if he had been approached by the FA, Potter said: “Today is not the day to speak about that.

“I’m proud of the job Gareth Southgate did. As an Englishman in football, I don’t think there’s anybody who has more respect than he has.”