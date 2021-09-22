Pep Guardiola has thanked Manchester City fans for coming out to support the club's academy players during Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie.

The Premier League champions beat Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad, with youngsters Conrad Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Finley Burns, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, Romeo Lavia and James McAtee making their senior debuts.

"Thank you so much for coming. I know how special it is for our fans to see players from the academy playing so good," Guardiola said post-match.

"It's a dream for them to play in our stadium with people for this type of game."