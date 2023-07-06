Hannah Dingley: More female coaches needed in youth football for sport to change

Having more female coaches in youth football will create more opportunities for women at the top of the sport, Hannah Dingley, the first woman to take charge of an English Football League club, has said.

"Coaches get promoted from youth football. So the more female coaches we can get in the boys' game throughout the academy systems then I think it will happen more naturally," the newly-appointed caretaker Forest Green head coach said.

Dingley oversaw her opening game on Wednesday as Forest Green began their pre-season campaign against Melksham; she declined to say whether she would apply for the job on a full-time basis.