Watch live as hearing takes place for Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's Olympic fate

Watch live as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) holds the hearing that will decide 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s future at the Winter Olympics.

Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned drug at the Beijing Olympics, which lead Olympic officials to call for an anti-doping investigation.

Her Olympics future will be decided by a panel of three CAS judges that will hear arguments from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union.