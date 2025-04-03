Jack Grealish fights back tears after scoring on poignant anniversary

Jack Grealish fought back tears after scoring in the Premier League goal for the first time in 16 months, as he revealed the goal came on the 25th anniversary of his brother’s death.

Speaking to Match of the Day after opening the scoring in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Leicester last night (2 April), the midfielder shared the extra meaning behind the moment.

“My little brother passed away 25 years ago today,” Grealish, 29, revealed. “There are days where it’s hard on the family, so I was happy to score.”