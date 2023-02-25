Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is ‘acting on stage like his brother’ ahead of boxing match

YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, are set to meet in the ring.

Paul said his opponent is Fury is “acting on stage” and trying to “act like his brother”.

Ahead of the match, Jake Paul said: “He has never been in a moment like this. He’s shaking. You can see the nerves running through his system. He can’t stop moving.

The pair will clash tomorrow in Saudi Arabia after two failed attempts to organise a boxing match.

