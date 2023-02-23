Tommy Fury responds to Jake Paul’s explosive pre-fight rant: ‘A fool, an idiot’

Tommy Fury has responded to Jake Paul’s “warning” ahead of their much-anticipated boxing match this Sunday (26 February).

In a video shared on social media, the YouTube star-turned-boxer told his opponent that he is going to “take his f***ing head off.”

Paul’s intense message, however, did not seem to bother Fury.

“That there is a fool, an idiot,” he said in response.

“I’ve just completely disregarded that... the man can talk, I’ll give him that. But he can’t fight.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.