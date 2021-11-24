Jake Paul and Tommy Fury exchange insults at messy press conference before fight

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury exchanged insults at a pre-fight press conference that got ugly quite quickly before the pair face off in Tampa Bay next month.

In fairness, a lot of the insults exchanged in the above clip take place between Paul and John Fury (Tommy’s father) – with the former Love Island star seemingly content to smile away as the YouTuber kept throwing down barbs.

The much-anticipated fight between the pair takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, on 18 December.