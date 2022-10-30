‘It’s surreal’: Jake Paul beats Anderson Silva on points to remain undefeated boxer

Jake Paul says beating UFC legend Anderson Silva in his recent boxing match is "surreal".

"Man, it's a surreal moment but hard work pays off," the 25-year-old said after the fight.

The YouTuber remains undefeated in his six-fight boxing career after winning Saturday (October 29) night's fight on points.

Mr Paul knocked the 47-year-old Brazilian down in the last of the eight rounds at the Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The judges scored the fight 77-74, 78-73 and 78-73 to Paul.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.