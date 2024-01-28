Jannik Sinner celebrates first Grand Slam title at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner celebrated his first Grand Slam title after coming back down two sets to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open.

The Italian, 22, couldn’t keep up with Medvedev’s pace initially but recovered to win three sets on the bounce on Sunday, 28 January.

He was all smiles as he held the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup at the Rod Laver Arena and celebrated with his coaching team.

Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, making it the first Australian Open men’s final since 2005 not to feature Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Djokovic.