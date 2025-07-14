Watch the moment Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner gifted Princess Charlotte and Prince George a signed tennis ball after toppling Carlos Alcaraz.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner dropped the first set to a backhand winner from Alcaraz but bounced back immediately, breaking early in the second and maintaining control to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday (13 July).

The victory earned Sinner his first Wimbledon crown and the fourth Grand Slam title of his career, adding to his two Australian Open wins and one US.