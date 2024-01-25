‘I’m close’: John Cena opens up on WWE retirement plans

John Cena opened up on his WWE retirement plans while speaking to Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, in an episode which released on Wednesday, 24 January.

“I am not officially done. I know that I’m close,” said Cena, who made his WWE debut in 2002.

The 46-year-old praised Paul and the younger generation of wrestlers, saying: “The product has become so crisp and so fast, and so skilled. It is a different world.”

The wrestler assured that he’s “not done,” but is in a stage of needing to decide when he is.