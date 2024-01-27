Guardiola hails Klopp as his ‘best rival’ after shock Liverpool exit

Pep Guardiola gave Jurgen Klopp his flowers as he called him “the best rival I have had in my life,” after the German announced he intends to leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

Klopp announced the decision on Friday morning, 26 January, and Guardiola gave his response to the news during an FA Cup press conference.

“I felt when I heard it that Manchester City will lose something, we cannot define our period without him. We cannot define our period without Liverpool, it’s impossible,” the Spaniard said.

“They have been our biggest rivals, personally have been the best rival I’ve ever had in my life; at Dortmund when I was at Bayern and here.”