Jurgen Klopp says he ‘can’t remember a worse game’ after Brighton defeat

Jurgen Klopp said he “can’t remember a worse game” in his career as he apologised and took full responsibility for Liverpool ’s thumping 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton.

The Reds were outclassed at the Amex Stadium and suffered an emphatic loss following Solly March’s double and a late volley from substitute Danny Welbeck.

Klopp’s stunned visitors had no response on another disappointing day in their stuttering season, leaving the rampant Seagulls to leapfrog them into seventh position.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.