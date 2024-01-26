Liverpool fans shared their disbelief over Jurgen Klopp’s shock decision to step down as manager.

The German coach made the announcement on Friday 26 January, revealing that he will walk away at the end of the season.

“I just can’t believe it,” one Liverpool fan said, responding to the news.

“Please don’t go, please stay,” she added.

Other supporters shared similar shock but turned their attention to who should replace Klopp.

“I reckon get [Xabi] Alonso in,” one fan suggested, with another adding that the former midfielder is already an “icon”.