Keely Hodgkinson ‘gutted’ after winning 800m silver at World Championships

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson told BBC Breakfast that she is “gutted” after winning silver in the women’s 800 meters at the World Athletics Championships.

While she said her family were “cracking open the champagne,” she won’t be sipping any bubbly just yet as she is “still a little bit gutted” to lose out on the gold to US runner Athing Mu in Eugene, Oregon.

Hodgkinson won a silver medal for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the summer of 2021.

