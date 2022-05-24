Kylian Mbappe rejects Real Madrid and signs lucrative new PSG deal

Kylian Mbappe has agreed a new contract to stay at Paris St-Germain until 2025, turning down a much-expected move to Real Madrid.

The French forward, regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, had been heavily linked with a move to Spain this summer.

Instead, Mbappe has signed a lucrative new three-year deal with the French champions, believed to be worth £1 million a week.

He is also reported to have pocketed a signing-on fee in the region of £100m.

Real Madrid have since called the deal “scandalous”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.