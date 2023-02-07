Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as the head coach of Leeds United after seven games without a Premier League victory.

The American football manager lost his job the day after his team’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 5 February.

Marsch was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement last February and helped keep the side in the Premier League last season.

He leaves the club sitting in 17th place in the table just one goal above the relegation zone.

