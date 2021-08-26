Lionel Messi is set to make his Paris Saint-Germain debut in Ligue 1 against Reims.

Approximately 21,000 spectators are hoping to witness Lionel Messi finally taking his PSG debut against Reims in week 4 of Ligue 1.

The Argentine striker joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the month as a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino recently said: “We will take it step-by-step, get to know each other and have him feel fit and comfortable so that he is able to make his debut when he is fully fit”.