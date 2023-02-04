Lionel Messi reveals his chances of playing at 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi has revealed it will be “difficult” for him to play at the 2026 World Cup due to his age, but added he “loves playing football” and will continue to do so as long as he’s fit enough to perform.

The Argentine - who cemented his legacy as one of the greatest ever by winning the tournament in Qatar - will turn 38 before the next World Cup.

“I always said that due to age it seems very difficult for me to go,” Messi said when asked of his chances of playing in 2026.

