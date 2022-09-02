Liverpool football manager Jurgen Klopp joked that he had to give Darwin Nunez a “slap” so that he “doesn’t forget” a red card given to him against Crystal Palace which led to a three-match suspension.

The striker lost his temper at his Anfield debut, headbutting Palace’s Joachim Anderson, resulting in the booking and ban.

“He’s really happy that he’s back and not suspended because every time I gave him a high five I gave him a slap on his neck as well just so he doesn’t forget,” Klopp said.

