Klopp ‘not over the moon’ with Liverpool stars after FA Cup defeat to Brighton

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is “not over the moon” with the performance of his players after Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton.

Kaoru Mitoma scored an injury-time winner to dump the defending champions out of the competition.

“I’m not over the moon about this performance,” Klopp explained, adding Liverpool lost “against a good side”.

Youngster Harvey Elliott had opened the scoring for the Reds at the Amex before Lewis Dunk equalised and Mitoma eventually hit the winner.

