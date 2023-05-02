Jurgen Klopp addresses incident with Premier League referee Paul Tierney

Jurgen Klopp has addressed his comments about referee Paul Tierney which prompted the Football Association to charge the Liverpool boss with improper conduct.

Following his side's 4-3 win against Tottenham on Sunday (30 April), Klopp made comments which appeared to call into question the integrity of the official.

On Sunday, the German manager ran down the touchline to celebrate in front of fourth official John Brooks and received a yellow card from Tierney.

“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. It was out of emotion," Klopp said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.