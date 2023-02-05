Jurgen Klopp clashed with a reporter after Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Wolves and refused to answer the question that was asked.

“It’s very difficult to talk to you, if I’m 100 per cent honest, I would prefer not to do that, you know why,” the Reds boss said, before implying that he was unhappy with the journalist’s coverage of the club.

“For all the things you wrote, if someone else wants to ask the question I will answer it.”

The question was then repeated by another reporter and answered by Klopp.

