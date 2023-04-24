Adele Roberts has become the fastest woman to complete the London Marathon with a stoma bag, finishing with a time of 3 hours 30 minutes and 22 seconds.

The Radio 1 DJ, 44, who was given the all-clear from bowel cancer just 10 months ago, joked she “can retire” from running after breaking the Guinness World Record.

“We got the record. I was like: ‘Oh my gosh did we actually do it?’,” Roberts said, sharing her reaction on Instagram after the race.

“We did it, up yours cancer.”

