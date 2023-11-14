Luis Diaz’s father shares shocking details of kidnapping after 12-day ordeal

Luis Diaz's father has recalled how he had "almost 12 days without sleep" while he trekked through mountains during his kidnapping in Columbia.

After a long wait and days of negotiation with guerilla group the National Liberation Army, Luis Manuel Diaz was reunited with his family on 9 November.

"It was a lot of horseback riding, a lot of mountains, a lot of rain, too many insects. I couldn’t sleep peacefully. It was difficult. Almost 12 days without sleep," he said.

The Liverpool player's father told reporters no money was paid in exchange for his release.