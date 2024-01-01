Luke Littler throws darts while still in nappies as star shares old family video

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is seen throwing darts while still in nappies as the player shared an old family video.

The 16-year-old, who has captured the hearts of fans around the world with his performances so far at Alexandra Palace, is seen in the family video throwing darts at the board.

The footage of Littler when he was just 18 months old is believed to have been taken by his mother in 2008, and was shared by the player on his Instagram page.

Littler is back in action at the World Darts Championship taking on Brendan Dolan for a place in the semi-finals on Monday (January).