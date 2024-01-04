Luke Littler has revealed his future ambitions after finishing runner-up in the World Darts Championship.

The teenage sensation came up just short against Luke Humphries in Wednesday night’s final, with the pre-tournament favourite winning 7-4 in the showpiece event.

Despite seeing his fairytale run end in heartbreak, Littler will leave Alexandra Palace with memories that will last a lifetime, having beaten Raymond van Barneveld, Brendan Dolan and Rob Cross en route to the final.

Following heartbreak in the final, Littler was asked what his future ambitions will be.

“Win a game and see what happens after,” he responded, adding that he “wants to go and win” the tournament next year.