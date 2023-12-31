Luke Littler daring to dream as teenage darts sensation reaches quarter-finals

Teenage sensation Luke Littler is daring to dream after he continued his historic PDC World Darts Championship journey by beating idol hero Raymond van Barneveld to reach the quarter-finals.

A stunning 4-1 win on Saturday, 30 December, saw Littler reach the quarters at just 16.

When asked if he’s daring to dream, Littler said: “I think I am now.”

He remarked on how as a young child he would copy van Barneveld’s iconic celebration at home, and now was facing him over a decade.

He peppered the treble 20 nine times and finished with an emphatic average of 105.01.