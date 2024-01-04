Luke Littler confident of future world title after historic debut tournament

Luke Littler sees no reason why he can’t win a world title in the future after his impressive debut run in the PDC World Darts Championship.

Littler lost to Luke Humphries on Wednesday evening, 3 January, after the 16-year-old made a historic run to the final, enrapturing the UK public in the process.

“I’ve won about five or six games here, so why can’t I go and win another seven within years to come at this tournament?” the teenage darts sensation said after his final heartbreak.

The runner-up also urged young would-be darters inspired by Littler to get themselves a board and practice.