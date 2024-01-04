Luke Humphries heaps praise on runner-up Luke Littler after World Championship win

Luke Humphries has heaped praise on fellow finalist Luke Littler after Humphries’ PDC World Darts Championship victory.

Humphries, 28, beat 16-year-old Littler 7-4 to claim the Sid Waddell Trophy but spoke highly of his opponent who reached the final in his debut tournament.

“We all have to give credit to Luke. He showed incredible grit, incredible determination. We will never, ever see the likes of him again,” Humphries said.

The world number one added: “I love the kid to bits. I hope he’s in the Premier League, I hope that he plays in everything because I would just love to share the stage with him a lot more.”