Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will control his emotions as the striker prepares to face defender Gabriel again following last September’s heated clash.

City striker Haaland was involved in a long-running battle with Gunners defender Gabriel in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium and tensions boiled over after John Stones’ stoppage-time equaliser.

Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel’s head and there were further angry scenes after the final whistle. The Norwegian told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” amid the fiery exchanges.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s (2 February) Premier League return encounter, Guardiola said: “Do you know that in every action he’s being pulled and the referee plays on? How many times has it happened? He’s never complained. He behaves incredibly well.”