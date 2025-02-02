Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:26
Pep Guardiola says Haaland will control his emotions as striker prepares to face Gabriel in Arsenal clash
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland will control his emotions as the striker prepares to face defender Gabriel again following last September’s heated clash.
City striker Haaland was involved in a long-running battle with Gunners defender Gabriel in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium and tensions boiled over after John Stones’ stoppage-time equaliser.
Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel’s head and there were further angry scenes after the final whistle. The Norwegian told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” amid the fiery exchanges.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s (2 February) Premier League return encounter, Guardiola said: “Do you know that in every action he’s being pulled and the referee plays on? How many times has it happened? He’s never complained. He behaves incredibly well.”
Up next
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
03:34
WWE duo Pretty Deadly take us through a workout
05:17
Travel along with us on the Silk Road to Uzbekistan
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
01:12
Garbage collector's narrow escape as Oxygen tank explodes inside truck
01:12
Aerial footage shows gaping crater after Philadelphia plane crash
00:52
Mark Carney blasts 'bully' Trump: 'Canadians are not pushovers’
00:47
Trump calls Canada a 'great place' - as he imposes 25 percent tariff
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31