Harry Maguire impressed his Manchester United teammates during a darts challenge - but he was no match for Luke Littler.

The 17-year-old sensation faced off with his football heroes during a showdown at their training ground.

Maguire and Christian Eriksen had nine darts each to score as high as possible and after a treble 20 early on, the defender finished with 171.

Eriksen lagged a bit behind, managing 136 across nine darts.

The pair were blown away by Littler, though, who wiped their scores out with just three darts.