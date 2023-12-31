Ten Hag urges more consistency from United after Nottingham Forest loss

Erik ten Hag has said that his Manchester United side need to “step up” after a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League laid bare the side’s inconsistencies.

An 82nd-minute winner from Morgan Gibbs-White condemned United to their 14th defeat of the season on Saturday, 30 December, piling more pressure on an already under-fire ten Hag.

“One thing is clear we are not consistent. We can beat the best teams in the league, but we also lose games we should win, and today was one of them,” the Dutchman said.

The loss has quickly dissipated the positive momentum generated from the emphatic comeback against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.