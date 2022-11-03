Manchester City boss hails club’s youngest Champions League goalscorer Rico Lewis

Manchester City’s manager has hailed Rico Lewis for becoming the club’s youngest Champions League goalscorer.

Pep Guardiola said the teenager has “something special,” and is “so clever, so intelligent.”

At just 17 years old, the defender who has been training with the club since he was eight scored against Sevilla in their winning game on Wednesday, 2 November.

Guardiola said that the player has earned his place on the pitch, and they don’t “give presents” just because he came from the academy.

