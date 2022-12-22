Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag says Marcus Rashford is in 'great form'

Erik Ten Hag was gushing with praise for Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's victory over Burnley.

The England forward scored an excellent solo effort in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win on Wednesday, 21 December.

"I would say from game to game, he is a continuous threat," the Dutch football manager said, adding he's in "great form."

He then said: "I hope and I expect him to keep going in this attitude and this performance level."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.