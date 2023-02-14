Elon Musk ‘eyeing’ purchase of Manchester United as deadline looms

Elon Musk is reportedly considering buying Manchester United football club.

The billionaire, 51, is believed to be “monitoring the situation closely” according to sources cited by the Daily Mail.

The club’s current owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club.

In August 2022, when protests were held over the family’s ownership, Musk tweeted: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.”

A soft deadline of 17 February has been declared for the first proposals to buy the club.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.