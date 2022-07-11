Manchester United train in Bangkok ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United held an open training session in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday (11 July).

New signing Tyrell Malacia was pictured with Erik ten Haag's side at the Rajamangala Stadium.

Earlier in the day, ten Haag told the media that Cristiano Ronaldo was "not for sale" amid reports that the Portuguese player was to move away from Old Trafford this summer as he wants to play Champions League football.

Manchester United will face Liverpool in a pre-season opener on Tuesday (12 July).

