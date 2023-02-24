Luke Shaw shares how Erik ten Hag has transformed Manchester United

Luke Shaw has revealed how Erik ten Hag has transformed Manchester United since he took over as manager.

The defender was speaking about the changes in the side ahead of the Carabao Cup Final against Newcastle on Sunday.

He said that while his signings have "obviously" made a big difference to the club, it's also down to the rules he sets out.

"Everyone's got to follow them," he said, adding "if you're not following his rules ... then you won't play."

