Man United boss Erik ten Hag refuses to comment on Mason Greenwood investigation

Erik ten Hag has declined to comment on Manchester United’s internal investigation into Mason Greenwood after criminal charges against the forward were dropped.

Greenwood, 21, had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Thursday the case had been discontinued.

“The withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction,” the CPS said.

United then issued their own statement which said “the club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps”.

