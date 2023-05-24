Erik ten Hag expects Marcus Rashford to be ready to face Chelsea on Thursday night but admitted he is not sure whether Manchester United’s top scorer is fully fit.

Rashford has missed United’s last two fixtures, first with a leg injury and then through illness, but has returned to training this week.

The manager was also quizzed on the reports linking Neymar with a sensational move to Old Trafford, but responded simply by saying: “When we have news, we will tell you.”

