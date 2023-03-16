Erik ten Hag was unhappy with the tackle that saw Alejandro Garnacho sustain a “serious” ankle injury and challenged the teenager to make a speedy recovery as Manchester United look to end the season with more silverware.

The 18-year-old was left writhing in pain following a challenge by Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters in Sunday’s 0-0 draw but played on for seven minutes after receiving treatment.

Ten Hag initially downplayed concerns about the severity of the issue despite Garnacho being seen leaving Old Trafford on crutches with his right foot in a protective boot.

