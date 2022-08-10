Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, says Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez believes Manchester United need to adapt and finally get over Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit if they are to get back to the top.

The Scot called time on his masterful, medal-laden managerial reign at Old Trafford in 2013, having won 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues among his impressive trophy haul.

Speaking about his former football club - after a stint with United between 2010 and 2015 - Hernandez said the same kind of pressure shouldn’t be put on current and future managers.

“We need to get over it,” he said.

