The England squad welcomed an extra-special new member to the team during World Cup preparations in Brisbane, where they were joined by Margaret ‘Paddy’ McGroarty at training - who played with the first ever women’s squad.

McGroaty was part of the England team who made their inaugural full international fixture against Scotland in 1972, and was presented with a rare legacy cap and the number six by the current women for her service.

A special presentation for her team mates took place at Wembley a few weeks ago, but McGroaty now lives in Australia, so didn’t make it.