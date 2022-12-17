Melbourne derby abandoned after fans storm pitch and attack goalkeeper Tom Glover

Melbourne City's derby against Melbourne Victory was abandoned today (17 December) after fans stormed the pitch, and left goalkeeper Tom Glover injured.

In videos posted to social media, the City star was seen being attacked with a metal sand bucket, before being escorted off the pitch covered in blood.

The team were winning 1-0 during the time of the incident, which happened around 20 minutes into the game, and started with a flare being thrown at players.

Melbourne City have confirmed Glover “likely has a concussion”.

