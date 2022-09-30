Miami Dolphins quarterback slammed to ground in first of two incidents

Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailova was slammed to the ground during a game on Sunday, 25 September, five days before a second incident which prompted his hospitalisation.

A concussion expert has blasted the NFL team over its care of the quarterback, warning that “two concussions in 5 days can kill someone.”

Footage from Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills shows Mr Tagovailova bashing his helmet backwards on the turf, losing his balance as he stood up from the ground.

