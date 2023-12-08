Arteta’s touchline ban won’t stop him showing emotion

Mikel Arteta insists he will continue to show emotion despite landing himself a touchline ban.

The Spaniard was shown a third yellow card of the season in Arsenal’s win against Luton and was banned from appearing in the dugout against Aston Villa on Saturday 9 December.

“I don’t know how to stop it. It was a really emotional moment with everybody bouncing around and you lose sense of where you are and the space you have to be in.”

The Gunners came from behind to win 4-3 thanks to a header from Declan Rice deep in stoppage time.

Referee Samuel Barrott deemed the manager’s celebration as excessive.