Luke Littler and KSI share joke as they meet at Misfits boxing event

Luke Littler and KSI shared a joke as they met at Misfits boxing on Saturday night (20 January).

The darts prodigy flew back from Bahrain - where he won his first PDC senior title - to be ringside with his girlfriend at the event in Leeds.

He was warmly greeted by KSI and after the pair posed for photos, the YouTube star drew laughter from Littler as he asked about learning to play darts.

“You got to teach me,” KSI joked.

Ed Matthews was knocked out of the ring in his defeat to mystery opponent Luis Pineda in the main event of Misfits 12.