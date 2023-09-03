Emotional Mo Farah crosses finish at penultimate professional race before retiring

Sir Mo Farah has ran his final competitive London race ahead of the Great North Run, which will mark the end of his professional career.

Farah came in fourth at the capital's Big Half today (3 September).

The 40-year-old recorded a time of 1:02:43 after leading the pack for the first 30 minutes, before being pipped by winner, Jack Rowe.

"It was quite emotional because I haven't been feeling well this week as I've got a bit of a cold," said Farah.

"I wasn't sure if I could do the race but I was thinking of all the people that came out here and that I'm not going to get another chance.